Mokoena to replace Furman, could become SuperSport United ‘general’ – Matthews

The Matsatsantsa CEO speaks of the youngster’s new role in the heart of the park next season

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews said midfielder Teboho Mokoena has a good opportunity to further his career in Europe and will replace former skipper and midfielder Dean Furman.

Matthews also explained why they signed Furman and Reneilwe Letsholonyane, saying he sat down with ex-coach Stuart Baxter and discussed how the seasoned campaigners could guide youngsters such as Sipho Mbule and Mokoena.

On the other hand, the experienced football administrator believes the Free State-born anchorman could follow the likes of former duo Bongani Zungu and Percy Tau.

“Tebza [Mokoena] now has an opportunity to fill Dean’s shoes. He’s got an opportunity to become a leader and general in the midfield. He’s only 23 but it’s a massive opportunity for him,” Matthews said as quoted by IOL.

“If he grabs it with both hands, that will be his springboard to Europe. We think that Tebza will follow Bongani Zungu [ SC] and Percy Tau [ ].

“With one big season, showing what he can do as the general, and trying to find consistency, that will be his ticket to Europe. He needs to find the consistency that Dean had - and he’ll find himself in Europe.”

Although ‘Yeye’ has since left the Tshwane giants to join and Furman recently said his goodbyes as he will re-unite with family in the United Kingdom, Matthews explained the reason behind signing the two veterans.

“When we sat down with Stuart Baxter, he made it clear that he wanted to have a core group of experienced players around him,” he added.

“With introducing youngsters, it was already something that we had started to do [before his arrival]

“When we signed Yeye [Reneilwe Letsholonyane] from , I was very clear that he would add value to our youth and MDC team - where Sipho Mbule, Jamie Webber and Mokoena were plying their trade at the time.

“He did add value and teach the youngsters some good stuff. So, it has always been about succession planning.”

Meanwhile, Matsatsantsa have already announced that goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will lead coach Kaitano Tembo's troops as the new skipper for the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.