Mokoena's Mamelodi Sundowns move a blow to Kaizer Chiefs' ego

Mamelodi Sundowns' capture of Teboho Mokoena has underlined their status as South Africa's biggest team, a title Kaizer Chiefs laid claim to for many years.

Former Harmony Academy product Mokoena is among the hot properties in South African football following five-and-a-half successful seasons with SuperSport. He’s also become a regular in the heart of the Bafana Bafana engine room and enjoyed an impressive campaign in the World Cup qualifiers.

A goalscorer and assister, a powerful and inspirational box-to-box midfielder, Mokoena turned just 25 earlier this week and seemingly has the football world at his feet.

He may well end up playing overseas, but at least for now, he's a player who would boost any top side in the PSL. He had also reportedly been on Chiefs' radar.

Certainly, many Amakhosi fans had initially been hopeful that Mokoena would become a Glamour Boy when it became clear he was outgrowing SuperSport.

Instead, the Chiefs family was reminded again that their club has been knocked off their perch by the mighty Brazilians, who have been revolutionized since Patrice Motsepe bought the club 15 years ago.

"I was also born a winner and I want to see myself winning the league, competing in the Caf Champions League as well as the Fifa Club World Cup and just winning trophies,” Mokoena stated on his unveiling.

Clearly the Free State-born playmaker believes it's at Sundowns where he can achieve his goals, and his opting for the Tshwane outfit over Chiefs just rubs salt in the wounds of those fond of the Soweto side.

It's been tough enough as it is for Chiefs fans to watch as Masandawana have dominated the PSL during a period in which Amakhosi have won fewer and fewer trophies as the years have gone by - it's now seven years since the Glamour Boys' last success, during which time Sundowns have won 10 major trophies including the Caf Champions League, the Caf Super Cup and five league titles.

What makes Mokoena's choice most worrying for Amakhosi is that it can only suggest that the gulf between the teams is getting bigger.

There could however just be a bit of silver-lining for the Soweto team - Mokoena's move to Sundowns might cause Chiefs to up their efforts to sign his ex-teammate, Sipho Mbule, himself very highly rated.