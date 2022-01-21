Mokoena: Mamelodi Sundowns leading Kaizer Chiefs and Anderlecht in race to sign SuperSport United star

Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed personal terms with SuperSport United star Teboho Mokoena as they look to beat Kaizer Chiefs to his services.



Chiefs and Sundowns are known to be keen admirers of the Bafana Bafana international, who is one of the top central midfielders in the PSL, since the last South African winter transfer window.



The two PSL giants have since been joined by Anderlecht in the race for Mokoena's signature with his agent, Glyn Binkin having confirmed the interest from the Belgian football powerhouse.



Binkin has now confirmed that they have agreed personal terms with Sundowns with the PSL big spenders determined to conclude a deal with SuperSport.



"Yes, that is correct," Binkin told GOAL. "There are ongoing talks between the player and the club and the two clubs as well," he added.



Sundowns have a good working relationship with their Tshwane rivals, SuperSport which has seen several players move between the two PSL clubs over the years.



Grant Kekana was snapped up by Masandawana from Matsatsantsa in July last year and he followed in the footsteps of the likes of his former SuperSport teammates, Jeremy Brockie, and Aubrey Modiba.



Mokoena, who was nurtured in the Harmony Sports Academy in the Free State, signed a three-and-a-half-year contract extension at SuperSport in March 2020 and the deal will expire in June 2023.



A hard-working and goalscoring box-to-box midfielder blessed with an impressive shooting technique, Mokoena has scored four goals from 13 league matches for Matsatsantsa in the current campaign.



He also inspired Bafana to a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier in November last year by scoring the only goal of the match which was played at FNB Stadium.