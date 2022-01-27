Mokoena: Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs to the Bafana Bafana star's signature

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Teboho Mokoena from Tshwane rivals SuperSport United.

The 24-year-old central midfielder joins the Brazilians on a three-and-a-half-year deal with an option of an additional year.

The move comes a few days after Kaizer Chiefs also revealed they had been discussing with Mokoena as they could not rule out signing the Bafana Bafana star.

“I want to take this time to show appreciation, I am very proud of this achievement and I’m also happy with the decision that I made to join Mamelodi Sundowns,” Mokoena told Sundowns’ website.

“As the saying goes, ‘The home of Champions’, I was also born a winner and I want to see myself winning the league, competing in the Caf Champions League as well as the Fifa Club World Cup and just winning trophies.

“Personally I am proud of this milestone in my career, to move from SuperSport United to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“It was an easy decision for me to make because this club showed interest in me and it was also a club that I had hoped to play for. I like their style of play, the way in which they are dominating the league and on the international stage as well.”

𝕄𝕠𝕜𝕠𝕖𝕟𝕒 𝕀𝕤 𝔸 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕫𝕚𝕝𝕚𝕒𝕟❗



Masandawana, let's welcome the Midfield Maestro, 𝕋𝕖𝕓𝕠𝕙𝕠 𝕄𝕠𝕜𝕠𝕖𝕟𝕒 to home of the Champions! 👆#Sundowns #WelcomeMokoena pic.twitter.com/VMHvxmieVU — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 27, 2022

Mokoena joins Sundowns after his agent also confirmed that Belgian giants Anderlecht were interested in him.

The Bethlehem-born player could, however, use the Caf Champions League participation with Masandawana to have Anderlecht consider him again.

He will find himself in a Sundowns central midfield that is already stacked with equally quality players like Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo and Neo Maema.

Mokoena becomes the Brazilians’ second signing during the current transfer window after they also brought in another midfielder Bradley Ralani from Cape Town City.

SuperSport chief executive officer Stanley Matthews confirmed the departure of the former South Africa youth international.

“Teboho has served our club with distinction since joining us in his mid-teens. He has helped us win four major trophies and has consistently delivered on and off the field of play which is why our Chairman Khulu Sibiya gave his blessing for this move,” said Matthews in a statement.

“He will remain a special son of our club alongside special names like Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daine Klate, Kermit Erasmus and Ronwen Williams. While we are obviously very sad to lose him as a player, we are delighted for him that he has earned himself a big move to a great club and wish him the best of luck at this crossroads in his career.”