Ex-Orlando Pirates star William 'Naughty' Mokoena has given his full backing to the club's co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids.



This comes after Pirates fans shifted their anger on club management to fire Ncikazi and Davids following the team's disappointing defeat to Berkane in the Caf Confederation Cup final at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Nigeria on Friday night.



It was an encounter which was dominated by the Buccaneers, but they were wasteful in front of goal. Bucs went on to lose 5-4 on penalties to the Moroccan side following a 1-1 draw with Thembinkosi Lorch being named Man of the Match.



"No, it is part of football. I don't think there is a need to make changes in the technical team. The players did their utmost best in the final," Mokoena told GOAL.



"Reaching a continental final is a great achievement by the coaches and players even though we were hoping for them to win the cup.



"But unfortunately, such things happen in football. It happens to even the biggest clubs in the world."



Pirates will now shift their attention to the PSL and they are currently placed seventh on the standings with three matches left. They will take on Maritzburg United on Tuesday, Royal AM (May 27) and SuperSport United (May 30).



"They still have a chance to finish the season on a positive note. But their league form and cup form have been completely different this season," the former Bafana Bafana international said.



"They have to concentrate in the domestic league and try to improve their form, but I think it will be difficult for them to forget about what happened [in the final]."



"I honestly believe that the coaches should stay. The coaches should now focus on ensuring that the team secures a top-three position," he explained.



"Then they can start planning for next season. The team should put the final defeat behind them and focus on the present and future. It is should be water under the bridge."



The Buccaneers will finish second in the league and qualify for next season's Caf Champions League if they win their last three games while also having a goal difference of nine or more.

"I know there are supporters who would like to see the coaches leave the club, but that won't help the team. Such things [defeat] happen in football. Hard luck to the team," he added.



"It is time to concentrate on the remaining matches and make sure we do well by getting the points needed to qualify for a continental tournament."



Pirates will qualify for next season's Confederation Cup for the third year running if they finish third.