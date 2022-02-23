Mokeke: Cape Town City tie down former Orlando Pirates target to new deal

Cape Town City have announced that one of their most vital players Thato Mokeke has signed a contract extension.



The experienced defender-come-midfielder was one of the Citizens' standout performers as they reached last year's MTN8 final where they were narrowly lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.



The Mother City side had surprisingly allowed Mokeke's previous contract to enter its final six months as it was due to expire at the end of June.



However, City have now confirmed that the left-footed player has extended his stay at the club by a further two years.



"The club is delighted to announce that Thato Mokeke has signed a new deal which will see his existing contract extended by a further two years," a club statement read.



"Congratulations Keke."



Mokeke was once on the radar of Orlando Pirates with his former coach at the now-defunct, Ajax Cape Town, Muhsin Ertugral, keen to reunite with him at the Soweto giants.



However, City beat Pirates and the now-defunct Bidvest Wits to Mokeke's signature in August 2016 as they signed him from SuperSport United.



Keke went on to help Citizens win the Telkom Knockout in what was his first stint with the club, before returning to SuperSport after one campaign with the Citizens.



The former Bafana Bafana international struggled for a game time upon his return to Matsatsantsa and he was sold to Chippa United midway through the 2018/19 term.



A move back to City followed in August 2019 and he has since established himself as a regular at the club having reunited with his former coach at SuperSport, Eric Tinkler.