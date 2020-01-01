Mohun Bagan official Debashis Dutta - We don’t need East Bengal to give us ‘Guard of Honour’

The senior official suggested that Mohun Bagan played the best brand of football in the last 20 years, ISL and I-League combined…

clinched the title for a record fifth time as they edged on Tuesday in Kalyani. Papa Babacar Diawara’s 80th-minute strike was enough to seal the title for the Kolkata-based club.

An ecstatic Debashish Dutta, a senior official at the club, expressed his joy after the club sealed the title. Dutta said that he was extremely impressed with the attractive brand of football Bagan played.

“It is simply unbelievable that we won the title with four matches to spare. Also, the thing that gives me more joy than winning the title is the brand of football this team played. I don’t think any team has played this brand of football in the last 20 years. Both ISL and I-League combined.”

When asked if Mohun Bagan are expecting a guard of honour from arch-rivals in upcoming Kolkata derby on March 15, Dutta said, “We don’t expect anything from East Bengal. We will give a guard of honour to ourselves. We don’t need them to give us a guard of honour. Let them be content with their centenary year celebrations.”

The Bagan official confirmed that the All Football Federation (AIFF) will hand over the I-League trophy to the club in their last home match of the season on April 4 which is against . They play their final match of the season on April 12 against away from home.

“I had a talk with the AIFF. They will hand us trophy on 4th of April. Last home match will be in Salt Lake. There are many plans for the last match. It was one of the most important decisions to play in Kalyani. The energy in Kalyani helped us to win. This would not have been possible in Salt Lake. We thank the Kalyani municipality for their hospitality.”

Dutta declared that the club will give huge bonuses to the players for winning the title.

“We have already declared bonuses to the players and it is the biggest percentage in the history of I-League. There was a risk by announcing the merger before the derby. Some questioned if we could motivate the players. After winning the election, we worked to bring a foreign coach and foreign players.”