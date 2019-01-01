Mohun Bagan’s Ashutosh Mehta sidelined for a week with injury

The defender has been advised rest for a week but will be fit for selection before the high voltage Kolkata Derby on September 1…

’s star defender Ashutosh Mehta will be sidelined for a week due to a Hip Flexor strain which he suffered during the Durand Cup final against FC on August 24.

Gokulam’s Malemngamba Meetei had committed a rough challenge on Mehta around the 18th minute of the final which led to the injury.

The 28-year-old was subjected to medical tests on Sunday and he was advised rest for at least a week. The defender will be missing Mohun Bagan’s third Calcutta Football League (CFL) encounter against BSS club on Wednesday.

The good news for Mohun Bagan fans though is, Mehta is likely to get fit before the season’s first Kolkata Derby on September 1. He will be available for selection against arch-rivals .

The former player joined the Green and Maroons this season and has been a vital cog in Bagan’s defence. He has played four out of seven matches of the club this season and has been impressive in the right-back role. He had provided one assist in the club’s season opener against Mohammedan Sporting.

In Mehta’s absence his former teammate at , Lalram Chullova, is all set to make his Mohun Bagan debut against BSS Sporting Club. Chullova, after spending two seasons at East Bengal, jumped ships and joined Mohun Bagan this year.

Chullova had officially signed for the club after the commencement of the Durand Cup and hence he was not eligible for selection in the century-old tournament. But the Mizo full-back has been registered for CFL and is likely to make his debut on Wednesday.