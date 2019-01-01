Mohomi: SuperSport United renew interest in Mamelodi Sundowns outcast

The former Free State Stars midfielder is yet to feature for the Brazilians this season while he made just two appearances last season

SuperSport United have not given up on signing midfielder Lucky Mohomi.

According to a Goal source within the Matsatsantsa camp, Mohomi is still their target and talks between the two Tshwane sides are already underway.

"The two teams are talking. SuperSport United want to sign Mohomi and he also wants to leave Sundowns," the source told Goal.

"As things stand, nothing has been agreed on but Sundowns will also want to benefit from this deal because they have been interested in Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena for a while now," added the source.

Modiba and Mokoena couldn't move to the Brazilians in the previous transfer window after SuperSport United decided against selling them.

With Dean Furman possibly on his way back to the UK at the end of the season, Matsatsantsa want to bolster their midfield with someone equally experienced.

Mohomi made a name for himself at before Pitso Mosimane signed him for the 2016 African champions.

Article continues below

However, he hasn't been a regular at Sundowns despite being highly rated by the 55-year-old manager.

Apart from Mohomi, Sundowns currently have Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Oupa Manyisa, Rivaldo Coetzee and Andile Jali as their central midfielders.

Mohomi admitted soon after the closing of the winter transfer window that he had requested to be released from his contract at Sundowns but Mosimane convinced him to stay and fight for his place in the team.