Mohomi: SuperSport United end transfer interest in Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

The 28-year-old will have to think harder about his future after Matsatsantsa's decision not to pursue him from the Brazilians

midfielder Lucky Mohomi's proposed move to SuperSport United has fallen through.

This was confirmed by Matsatsantsa CEO Stanley Matthews, who revealed the former player will not be joining his team from the Brazilians.

Matthews didn't disclose the reason for pulling out of the deal which the two Tshwane clubs had been discussing for a while as Goal previously reported.

"Lucky Mohomi is not coming to SuperSport United," Matthews told reporters on Friday.

Mohomi has been used sparingly at Sundowns and Matsatsantsa showed interest in him over a year ago.

However, the move failed to materialise and Mohomi stayed at Sundowns after being convinced by coach Pitso Mosimane to fight for his place in the team.

SuperSport United had earmarked Mohomi as a possible replacement for Dean Furman who is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

Furman recently spoke of his desire to return to the UK although he is still open to staying with SuperSport United.

Now, with Mohomi no longer joining the Tshwane giants, it remains to be seen if Sundowns will allow him to join a different team before the closing of the transfer window.