Lucky Mohomi: Supersport United confirm signing of ex-Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

The 29-year-old joins Matsatsantsa a few days after parting ways with the Brazilians

SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of former midfielder Lucky Mohomi on a one-year contract.

Mohomi joins SuperSport after being released from Sundowns earlier this week.

The midfielder arrives at Matsatsantsa after struggling to command regular playing minutes at Downs and he did not play a single Premier Soccer League ( ) match last season.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Lucky Mohomi on a one-year-deal with an option to extend,” SuperSport announced.

Matsatsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo believes Mohomi can form an effective midfield partnership with Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and Jamie Webber.

“Lucky Mohomi can help carry the load from players like Teboho, Sipho and Jamie and will play a huge role in developing our youngsters going forward. He is a player I have always admired and it will be good to work with him," said Tembo.

“We needed more experience in the midfield and I think Mohomi will provide that. He is technically gifted and he is a player that can score goals and will bring great strength into our team.”

Mohomi becomes the latest arrival in Tembo’s squad following the signing of forward Iqraam Rayners from Stellenbosch as well as the return of goalkeeper George Chigova from .

Tembo makes additions to his squad as SuperSport seek to improve on finishing fifth on the PSL standings last season.

That performance qualified Tembo’s men for the MTN8 tournament which they now bid to defend.

The Tshwane side begins their MTN8 title defence against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday at Thohoyandou Stadium.

