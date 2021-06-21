Mohomi & Rusike: SuperSport United confirm players exit

The duo is the first to part ways with Matsatsantsa after they struggled to make an impact in the 2020/21 season

SuperSport United have announced they have released midfielder Lucky Mohomi and striker Evans Rusike.

After a season in which Matsatsantsa failed to secure a Premier Soccer League top-three spot, the club has started making preparations for next season with the pair leaving to create space for new arrivals.

“SuperSport United FC would like to confirm the departure of Evans Rusike and Lucky Mohomi. We would like to thank Rusike and Mohomi for their contributions and wish them all the best for their future endeavors,” confirmed the club in a brief statement.

Mohomi exits after spending just a single season at SuperSport who he joined from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The club did not exercise an option to extend his contract for a further year after he struggled for game time.

The 30-year-old managed just 10 PSL appearances, scoring two goals and making an assist while featuring twice in the MTN8 and in one Nedbank Cup game.

He arrived at Matsatsantsa after failing to play a single match in the last two seasons of his four-year stay at Sundowns.

As for Rusike, his departure is not surprising after SuperSport chief executive officer Stan Matthews gave him a warning earlier in the season that he would show the forward the exit door if he continued firing blanks.

“Evans knows his option comes up this year and for sure if Evans doesn't bang in goals or makes goals I am not going to keep him,” said Matthews in February.

The Zimbabwe international failed to score a single goal in all competitions, having made 18 league appearances, two in the MTN8 and played one Nedbank Cup match.

His contribution to the season was limited to three league assists.

There was also an option to extend Rusike's contract by two years but SuperSport opted against triggering that clause, ending his three and half year stay at the club he joined from Maritzburg United.

Rusike was overshadowed by the performances of his fellow forwards Thamsanqa Gabuza, who scored six times in 20 PSL starts, and especially Bradley Grobler, who ended the season as the PSL top-scorer with 16 goals.