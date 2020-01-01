Mohomi: Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder in camp amid uncertain future

The 29-year-old is yet to feature for the Brazilians this season as coach Pitso Mosimane continues to put his faith in other players

Midfielder Lucky Mohomi still doesn't know if he has a future with beyond the current campaign.

Earlier this year, Mohomi was wanted by SuperSport United as the Brazilians wanted to sign to Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Ngoma in exchange.

The Mamelodi-born midfielder has struggled for regular game time since his arrival at Chloorkop.

And, at one stage, he looked certain to leave the club after approaching the management to allow him to leave, either on loan or permanently.

However, Pitso Mosimane convinced him to stay and fight for his place but even that wasn't enough to earn him a place in the starting line-up this season.

According to a source privy to the situation, Mohomi continues to work hard in training in an attempt to win Mosimane over.

The source confirmed that Mohomi is even in Rustenburg with the team despite his contract expiring on June 30.

"Mohomi is around. He is in camp with the club in Rustenburg," the source told Goal.

"We still don't know if he still has a future at Sundowns but I can confirm that he's training with the team to prepare for the restart of the season."

Sundowns have an option to renew Mohomi's contract by another year but it's unclear if this option will be taken at the end of the season.

"The club has an option to renew his contract but everything will be clearer at the end of the season," concluded the source.

"His agent should be in a better position to give you all the details around what the player's plans are."

Mohomi's first season was a success as he featured 28 times for the Brazilians, including a single appearance at the Fifa Club World Cup in 2016.

He would be limited to just two appearances in the 2017/18 season and this was followed by a further two matches under his belt last season.

When he arrived, Mosimane already had Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda as his trusted central midfielders.

The arrival of Andile Jali made things worse for Mohomi and with George Maluleka already part of the Sundowns team for next season, it's unclear if he intends to stay longer at the club.