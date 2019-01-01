Mohomi: How Mosimane convinced Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder to stay

The midfield maestro has been urged to work hard in order to topple Brazilians' captain Kekana from the starting line-up

midfielder Lucky Mohomi has disclosed he wanted to leave the Tshwane giants during the last transfer window.

The 28-year-old player has had a frustrating spell with the Brazilians due to a lack of game time and he has since opened up about his current situation.

Mohomi was heavily linked with a move to Sundowns' Tshwane rivals SuperSport United a few months ago, but the player has now revealed coach Pitso Mosimane convinced him to stay.

“It is frustrating to sit out and not play,” Mohomi told the media.

“Even though it is frustrating‚ sitting outside is more of a learning curve and for growth. I believe that now I am ready and my time is coming for me to showcase my talent.

“I requested for a loan last season but the coach (Mosimane) told me I need to work more‚ hence no move materialised, but now my mind is okay.

Mohomi has been urged to work on his agility and aerial strength by Mosimane.

“A lot has been happening but the coach told me he believes in me‚ and I need to work harder to fight for my place because there is a lot of quality in the team," he revealed.

“The coach has advised me to work more on my agility because I am a little bit slow. He also advised me to work on my aerial strength."

Mohomi, who joined Sundowns from in 2016, has also been told to add goals to his game as he is competing with goalscoring central midfielder Hlompho Kekana.

“He wants me to find the target more and score more goals because you can see captain Hlompho Kekana is scoring outside and inside the box," he concluded.

Mohomi will be hoping to feature when Sundowns take on Seychelles club Cote d'Or in the Caf first-round second-leg clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

Sundowns are leading 5-0 on aggregate and they will be confident of advancing to the group stage with another win over Cote d'Or.