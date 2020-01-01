Mohomi: Former SuperSport United target hopeful of game time at Mamelodi Sundowns

The 29-year-old player admitted sitting on the sidelines has been frustrating, but it is a learning curve for him

midfielder Lucky Mohomi remains hopeful that he will get his chance at the Tshwane giants.

The box-to-box midfielder has fallen out of favour under coach Pitso Mosimane in recent seasons.

The last time he played in the was during the 2017/18 campaign when he made only two appearances in the competition.

Mohomi, who decided to join Sundowns in 2016 from having been linked with , turns 29 today.

The Mamelodi-born player has remained optimistic during his spell at the Brazilians, even with playing time hard to come by.

“Even though it is frustrating sitting outside is more of a learning curve and for growth," Mohomi told the club's official website on Sunday.

Mohomi is facing stiff competition in Sundowns' midfield as he is competing with accomplished players such as Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Andile Jali and Oupa Manyisa.

However, the hard-working player feels that he is ready to do the job for the team with the current season having been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I believe that now I am ready, and my time is coming for me to showcase my talent," he added.

Mohomi has also been sidelined with a knee injury which has plagued his season according to the club's website.

Despite being a fringe player, Mohomi has lifted five major trophies including two PSL titles with his hometown club, Sundowns.

SuperSport United were keen to sign him prior to the current campaign and Mosimane confirmed the interest from their Tshwane rivals.

It was reported that Matsatsantsa saw Mohomi as a replacement for midfielder Dean Furman, who will be leaving the club soon.

However, the deal never materialized and he stayed put at the Chloorkop-based giants.

Mohomi's contract with Sundowns is set to expire at the end of next month, but the club reportedly has an added option set in place, which they have before the end of May to exercise.