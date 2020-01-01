Mohomi and Meza: Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with midfield duo

The Brazilians have released the pair in order to accommodate those who have just been signed and more players will be leaving Chloorkop

have parted ways with the midfield duo of Lucky Mohomi and Jose Ali Meza.

The news was confirmed by Sundowns' legal and commercial manager Yogesh Singh in an interview with City Press, the publication reports.

Mohomi had been expected to leave the Brazilians following a frustrating three-year spell with the club.

More teams

In September 2019, the former man revealed how Pitso Mosimane, his coach at the time, convinced him to stay and fight for his place in the Sundowns team after he had requested to, at least, be loaned out.

This was Mohomi's attempt to search for a club that would give him regular game time as it became evident that competition for places was tougher with the likes of Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Rivaldo Coetzee and Andile Jali ahead of him in the pecking order.

The same competition forced Oupa Manyisa to leave Sundowns upon the expiry of his contract in June.

The arrival of George Maluleka and Lesedi Kapinga among other new players brought in by the Tshwane giants meant Mohomi's chances of playing regularly were non-existent.

Mohomi was previously linked with a possible move to SuperSport United and it remains to be seen if the Sundowns neighbours will rekindle interest in the Mamelodi-born midfielder now that he's a free agent, especially after losing Dean Furman in June.

Meanwhile, Ali Meza's departure from the Brazilians comes as a shock after he appeared to have done enough to cement his place in the starting line-up in the final matches of last season.

This after a tough start to the campaign where he almost joined on-loan during the January transfer window.

However, reports, at the time, suggested the Team of Choice had requested to assess Ali Meza before any deal could be signed.

Sundowns and Meza rejected the proposal and the Venezuelan attacking midfielder had no choice but stay and honour his contract with the Chloorkop-based outfit.

But fresh local media reports claim talks between Ali Meza and Maritzburg are at an advanced stage.

Singh told City Press that more players will leave Sundowns to open space for the new signings, adding that they have already engaged several clubs who could take some players on loan just like how and Swallows FC did with Aubrey Ngoma and Sammy Seabi.

Article continues below

"We are also talking to other clubs as more players will be going out," confirmed Singh.

A Goal source confirmed that both Mohomi and Ali Meza are have left the club, saying the club will make an announcement in the near future.

"Yes, Lucky and Jose are no longer with the team but the club will release an official statement in the near future," the source told Goal.