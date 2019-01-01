Mohamed Salah not bothered by goal drought - Jurgen Klopp

The Egypt star last found the back of the net on February 9, but his intervention against Spurs kept the Reds' title race alive

Mohamed Salah is not bothered about his dry spell in front of goal, says manager Jurgen Klopp - who also insists that he is unfazed.

The international was a hit in his debut campaign for the Anfield giants, scoring 44 goals across all competitions to win several awards.

However, this season he has managed 20 and, in fact, has failed to find the back of the net in his previous eight games. Although, a save from his header forced Toby Alderweireld into scoring a late own-goal as Liverpool kept their Premier League title bid alive with a 2-1 victory over Hotspur at Anfield.

"You could see at the end, it was an own goal, it was his decisive header which forced it. Big relief there, I’m sure it felt like his goal," Klopp said.

"It’s not important if it counts, just that he was in the decisive position. How the ball went in was luck, but that Mo was in that situation came from the training ground. We wanted him to be in that position around the second ball.

“Usually Mo is not in the box for those second balls, but here he was and we stuck to that. I was really pleased when I watched it back.

Klopp maintains his star man's drought doesn't take the 'threat' element off him, assuring that, with the right amount of effort, 'he will be fine'.

"He scored 40 goals last year, all the awards came after, then you are not 100 per cent when pre-season starts. The shoulder was still a problem, but he did everything brilliant," he continued.

“His career is not over. He scored 20 goals this year, so he scored 60 in the last two. Wow! That’s not too bad. He’s a threat, he helps us a lot and he deals with new situations really well. Sometimes you need a bit of time to adapt, but I don’t think he needed that really. He doesn’t seem to be bothered that he hasn’t scored in a few games, and I’m not. As long as we work together and do the right things, he will be fine.

“The answer for problems in football is always work rate. Do it again and again, as much as you can, as fast as you can, and the ball will one day bounce in your direction."

On whether the extra attention paid to Salah, owing to his success last season, has afforded his partners Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to be more influential, the German tactician said: “100 per cent. That’s how it is.

Article continues below

"I don’t know what the three boys had [goals] last year at this time, but this year I think it’s 17, 17 and Bobby has 14? That’s impressive again.

“If you have only one, you think maybe you rely a bit too much on that. This year we don’t rely on Mo’s goals, but he’s still in a very good position in comparison to all the other players. 17 goals is a good number, and there are still a lot of games to come."

The former star will hope to end his barren spell when the Reds take on in Thursday's Premier League encounter.