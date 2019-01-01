Mohamed Elneny expects an "intensive" match for Arsenal against Napoli

The Gunners claimed a comfortable first-leg advantage at the Emirates Stadium but the Egypt international is anticipating a tougher duel in Italy

Mohamed Elneny is looking forward to an ‘intensive match’ when take on for the return fixture of their Uefa quarter-final on Thursday.

Aaron Ramsey’s strike and an own goal from international Kalidou Koulibaly gave the Gunners a 2-0 advantage at the Emirates Stadium over the Italian side.

Napoli have since bounced back from the setback with a 3-1 win over in Sunday’s game, where Koulibaly redeemed himself with a brace.

Elneny has made six appearances in the European competition this season and he is not expecting an easy ride for the Gunners at the Stadio San Paolo.

“There are still 90 minutes to play,” Elneny posted on Instagram.

“Looking forward to a very intensive match tomorrow night. Now it’s time to take off Napoli.”

Mohamed Elneny's have been paired against DR Congo, and Zimbabwe in Group A of the 2019 .

The Afcon hosts will begin their campaign for an eighth continental trophy with a fixture against Zimbabwe at Cairo International Stadium on June 21 before locking horns against DR Congo and Uganda on June 26 and 30 respectively at the same venue.