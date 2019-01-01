Senegal's Mohamed Diame admits he could leave Newcastle United

The Magpies are unwilling to agree to the demands of the former Senegal international and he is keeping his options open

Mohamed Diame has admitted he could leave at the end of the season to ‘enjoy his football’ elsewhere.

The midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season but he will automatically trigger a one-year-extension if he starts two more games for the Magpies.

The 31-year-old wants a two-year deal to secure his future with Newcastle, which the club are unwilling to offer him.

Hence, the former international has hinted he could end his three-year stay with the St James' Park outfit.

"The situation is still the same: I need two more starts to get one extra year,” Diame told Chronicle Live.

"But, I spoke with the club, and when we were talking about my contract, I asked for two years, and they don’t want that.

"Because we know what they want for this club; it’s difficult to get an extension when you are over 30 here.

"It’s not a problem for me; it’s football and part of the job. If I get the opportunity to stay, I will stay and if not, I will go somewhere else and enjoy my football.

"I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I can because it’s amazing playing here with all the fans, and more when we’ve got an atmosphere like this and we are winning games.

"So, I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I can and, after, we’ll see what happens. I will be fine, of course.

Article continues below

"As I’ve said, being a player who played for 10 years in this country – it opens you a lot of doors. I will be fine.

"But, as I’ve said since the beginning: I’m so happy here and I’m enjoying my days in Newcastle. So, we will see."

Diame has made 28 appearances this season, involving 23 starts and will look forward to a starting role when Newcastle visit the American Express Community Stadium to take on & Hove Albion on Saturday.