Mohamed-Ali Cho: Real Sociedad sign forward from Angers

The teenager has moved to the Spanish elite division side after two years with the Ligue 1 outfit

Real Sociedad have announced the signing of Mohamed-Ali Cho from Ligue 1 team Angers.

The 18-year forward has been on the radar of the La Liga side thanks to his impressive season with the Black and Whites – where he scored four times in 32 league appearances.

Cho has been handed a five-year contract for a reported fee in the region of €12 to €15 million. That means he will stay at the Anoeta Stadium until 2027.

“With the arrival of the young Frenchman, Real Sociedad have reinforced its attack with a very electric player, with great speed, who has generated headaches in the 1800 minutes he has played this season in Ligue 1,” a statement from the club website read.

“The under-21 international with France, with four goals with Angers, arrives at the Reale Arena while putting at our fingertips one of the greatest young talents. Welcome.”

With this move, Cho becomes the only African in Imanol Alguacil’s squad ahead of the commencement of the 2022-23 campaign.

Born in France to an Ivorian father and a French mother of Moroccan background, the 18-year-old moved to England after one week as his family worked in London at that time.

At age six, he returned to France to play for the Paris Saint-Germain academy, before going back to England five years later.

He signed his first professional contract with Angers in May 2020 – becoming the second-youngest player to sign a professional contract in France behind Eduardo Camavinga.

Initially, the Stade Raymond Kopa side intended to use him in the reserve teams, but he worked his way to become a part of the first team.

The teenager made his professional debut with Angers in the club’s 2-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Bordeaux on August 30, 2020.

On the international scene, he has represented England and France at youth level. Nevertheless, he is eligible to switch allegiance to Cote d’Ivoire or Morocco at senior level.

