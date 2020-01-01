Mogashoa takes over from Tovey as Safa Technical Director

The local football mother body’s technical boss assumes his post on an acting capacity

Safa has appointed Frans Mogashoa as the new acting Technical Director.

Mogashoa replaces Neil Tovey who exited the role in June and has since moved back to his hometown Durban.

Described as “highly qualified” by Safa, the new acting Technical Director’s highest level of club coaching was a three-year stint with Winners Park FC in the then National First Division between 2002 and 2005.

He, however, comes in with vast experience in coaching education, including being a Caf A Licence external assessor outside as well as being a local coaching instructor.

“Mr Mogashoa comes into this position with lots of experience and is not new in this environment. He has worked closely with Mr Tovey and his profile on the continent is well documented,” Safa acting chief executive officer, Tebogo Motlanthe said.

“We need to develop a huge number of coaches in the country to help in the development of the sport at grassroots level and Mogashoa has already been doing that. He has the passion and zeal required for this demanding job.”

According to Safa,some of the high profile Premier Soccer League ( ) coaches who have come through Mogashoa’s hands include coach Owen Da Gama, legends Arthur Zwane, Doctor Khumalo and Ace Khuse.

Lesotho coach Thabo Senong, South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane, Rhulani Mokoena and SuperSport United’s Kaitano Tembo have also been taught by Mogashoa.

He becomes another key office-bearer working on an acting capacity at Safa after Motlanthe.