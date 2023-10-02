'Mofokeng did not just volunteer to take penalty! Where was Monare, Mako even Shandu?' Orlando Pirates stars to blame for team's Caf CL exit?

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Junior Khanye insists Relebohile Mofokeng should be lauded for his bravery despite missing a penalty against Galaxy.

WHAT HAPPENED: Mofokeng was thrown into the Caf Champions League deep waters after being included in the list of the post-match penalty takers. Unfortunately, Jwaneng Galaxy keeper Goitseone Phoko guessed the right way to deny the teenager.

The Botswanians went on to win the spot-kicks 5-4 to advance to the group stage after the teams had tied 1-1 in aggregate.

Khanye has now praised Mofokeng for his bravery and went on to question established Sea Robbers' players for not taking the initiative.

WHAT HE SAID: "Where was [Thabang] Monare, where was [Paseka] Mako, even [Bandile] Shandu and [Evidence] Makgopa where were they as senior players?" Khanye posed a question as reported by iDiski Times.

"Those are senior players and I don’t believe that young boy just raised his hand to take that penalty. I don’t think he volunteered, he was told to go and kick a penalty.

"With us, we volunteered to take penalties and you can even go and ask the guys I played with. You can volunteer but you have to make sure that when you take it you don’t let the team down.

"Unfortunately for the boy Relebohile I don’t think he volunteered, they just said to him boy take it but with these senior players available and the truth is this thing is going to hurt him. But this boy is one of the best talents to leave the penalty out of it. I mean the likes of Messi and Ronaldinho also miss penalties."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The former attacker has lauded Bucs' teenager, stating he is one of the best talents in Mzansi.

"This boy is young and it was his first time taking a penalty in the Champions League," Khanye continued.

"This is not a Premier Soccer League match or a Cup match, it's the Champions League and we must give him credit for his braveness and step up but unfortunately, because of him, the team is out. He is one of the best talents. He mustn't forget that.

"The boy must keep his head high and the coach must talk to him and let him know that the incident doesn’t make him a bad player overnight because there is still a long way to go."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mofokeng burst into the limelight late last season when Pirates coach Jose Riveiro introduced him to the senior team. In the two PSL games he played, the youngster provided an assist and scored a goal as well.

In the ongoing campaign, he has made 10 appearances across all competitions with just an assist to show.

WHAT NEXT: Mofokeng will have to up his game to continue commanding regular game-time at the club.