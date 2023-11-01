Mofokeng back at Orlando Pirates after trials with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers

Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng is back in the country after completing his trials with a Premier League club.

Mofokeng had been in England from October 19

He had trials with Wolverhampton Wanderers

Highly rated teenager back with Bucs

WHAT HAPPENED: Mofokeng left the country in mid-October for England where he was trying out with Wolves.

This is after the young attacker impressed with the Soweto giants after making his debut late in the 2022/23 campaign.

The teenager has now returned and appears ready to help the Sea Robbers, especially in the attacking department where they have struggled to score.

MOFOKENG READY TO ROAR?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to his trial, Mofokeng had made 11 appearances for Pirates across all competitions in the ongoing campaign and managed an assist.

His return is welcome for coach Jose Riveiro as it will give him another option to try and fix Pirates scoring woes.

WHAT NEXT: Mofokeng will be hoping that his trial at Wolves, which had been described as "succesful", will lead to a move abroad to further his career.

However, his current duty will be to knuckle down at Pirates and help Bucs get back to winning ways in the Premier League and other domestic competitions.