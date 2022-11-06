Moffi scores on his return to Lorient’s starting XI but Neymar makes the difference for Paris Saint-Germain

Terem Moffi scored his ninth goal of the season but it was not enough for Lorient to avoid a 2-1 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Moffi was a menace for the PSG backline despite the loss

Nigerian forward had three clear chances but buried one

The 23-year-old is now joint third in the Golden Boot race

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar broke the deadlock for the Ligue 1 champions after just nine minutes but Moffi restored parity eight minutes after the break for his first goal in three games.

Following some wonderful link-up play, Moffi turned to latch onto Enzo Le Fee’s pass and fire beyond a helpless Gianluigi Donnarumma, who hadn’t conceded in his previous five away league games.

Only the crossbar denied Moffi a second in quick succession, in what was a firecracker of a return to the starting XI since going off injured against Stade de Reims. Danilo Pereira won it for PSG nine minutes from time when he headed in Neymar’s cross.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While PSG’s quality made the difference, Moffi was a constant threat for the French champions and nearly gave Lorient an early lead.

Sergio Ramos’ wayward pass almost put PSG in trouble shortly before the half-hour mark, as Moffi attempted to run through on goal, eventually being well-marshalled by Marquinhos and the Nigerian had two further chances to score after his goal.

Moffi was returning to the starting XI after managing 30 minutes in Lorient’s 2-1 loss to Nice last weekend, having left the pitch early in the first half with an ankle injury during his side’s goalless draw with Reims on October 15.

Lorient have now gone four straight matches without a win, slipping to fifth on the table with 27 points while PSG maintain top spot with 38.

ALL EYES ON: The Nigerian has been Lorient’s talisman this season and having been curtailed by injury in the last two matches, he showed his true quality on his return to the starting XI.

THE VERDICT: Moffi has now established himself as one of Ligue 1's top forwards as his strike at Stade du Moustoir left him joint third on the top scorers’ charts with nine, only bettered by PSG’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe who have 11 apiece.

WHAT’S NEXT? Lorient face 18th-placed Strasbourg in their next league match next Sunday before the World Cup break.