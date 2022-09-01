Moffi at the double, Balogun, Boufal & Toko Ekambi score in Ligue 1

Several Africans were on target although they suffered contrasting fortunes in Wednesday’s French top-flight matches

Terem Moffi continued his impressive scoring streak with a brace although Lorient bowed 5-2 to Lens in Wednesday’s French elite division outing.

Still fresh from his double act against Clermont last time out, the Nigeria international travelled to Stade Bollaert-Delelis with the Merlucciidaes.

However, it was the hosts who took a 24th-minute lead through Florian Sotoc, who was in the perfect place to tap home into the empty net following an assist from David Pereira Da Costa.

Four minutes later, Da Costa set up Comoros prospect Wesley Said to double Lens's advantage.

In the goal-laden first half, the visitors pulled one back through Moffi with a fine flick from Dango Ouattara.

The Super Eagle – who was a torn in the flesh of the home team restored parity for his side in the 50th minute. Again, it was Ouattara who assisted him.

Ghana prospect Salis Abdul Samed restored Lens’ lead with a cool finish before Sotoca and Lois Openda completed the seven-goal thriller.

Inside Stade Raymond Kopa, Nigeria prospect Folarin Balogun scored and assisted to inspire Reims to a 4-2 away win at Angers.

Goals from Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi and Junya Ito handed the visitors a comfortable 2-0 lead at half time.

The hosts stepped up their performance in the second half and in the process won a penalty at the hour mark after substitute Amine Salama was fouled in the penalty area.

Sofiane Boufal stepped up to slot an unstoppable spot-kick past Patrick Pentz, albeit, the goalkeeper guessing the direction right.

Oscar Garcia’s men were reduced to ten as Jens-Lys Cajuste was given the marching orders for a second caution.

Profiting from that numerical disadvantage, Angers levelled matters through Adrien Hunou after he was set up by Boufal.

Nevertheless, Reims went ahead to secure victory with Balogun and Alexis Flips finding the net.

Elsewhere, Senegal international Pape Alassane Gueye was Olympique Marseille’s hero – scoring the club’s only goal in their 1-0 victory over Clermont Foot.

Egypt international Mostafa Mohamed ensured Nantes picked a point at Strasbourg with his late-minute strike to cancel out Habib Diallo’s opener as the tight encounter ended 1-1 at Stade de la Meinau.

In another Ligue 1 outing, Karl Toko Ekambi got a goal and an assist in Olympique Lyon’s 2-1 triumph over Auxerre.