Moeneeb Josephs: 23 years and counting! PSL's longest-serving player turns 40

The veteran goalkeeper is celebrating his 40th birthday and he dedicated over half of his life to South African football

goalkeeper and interim co-coach Moeneeb Josephs turns 40, and Goal celebrates this special day in a special way.

Josephs was only 16 and about to 17 when he made his professional debut for Cape Town Spurs in September 1997 and he still going stronger even after falling down the pecking order at AmaZulu.

What makes 'Slim Kat' a special player is that he's remained true and loyal to South African football after he didn't get the chance to go abroad.

The veteran shot-stopper played for a number of clubs over the years but it was at where he enjoyed success in terms of trophies.

He was part of the Pirates' double-treble winning teams between the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons before moving to .

While some may feel it was at Pirates where Josephs enjoyed his football given magnitude of the club, the player himself revealed he played his best football at Cape Town where he spent five fruitful years.

Josephs' move to the Soweto giants in 2008 was marred by talk that Cape Town-born players struggle whenever they sign for Gauteng teams.

However, he's one of the players who proved that myth wrong by staying on top of his game against all odds, and his performances may have helped open doors for other players to do their best at Gauteng-based clubs.

His move to Bidvest Wits brought mixed emotions among the Pirates fans; some felt he left too early while others felt he was finished more so because he had just been dislodged by the late Senzo Meyiwa.

But he silenced those critics with some magnificent displays between the sticks - pushing Darren Keet to do his best as Wits won a league and Cup double during the 2016/17 season.

That meant three league titles for Josephs as he completed a domestic sweep of all domestic trophies, and moving to Usuthu wasn't really about him trying to win more titles but sharing his knowledge and experience as a goalkeeper.

Trophies won

Josephs had his first taste of trophies with Ajax Cape Town in 2000 when the Mother City-based side beat Pirates to the Rothmans Cup title.

He would then go on to win two MTN8 Cups, Nedbank Cup, Telkom Knockout Cup and two league titles with Pirates.

Josephs further added three more titles - MTN8, Telkom Knockout Cup and one league title with the Students prior to his departure to AmaZulu.

He reached a number of Cup finals as a player in his 23 years in the professional ranks.

International career

Josephs' first call up to the national team came in 2003 but it was toward his 30th birthday in 2008 where he commanded a regular place in the team.

The lanky goalkeeper was Bafana's No.1 at the 2008 Afcon finals with Itumeleng Khune as his understudy.

Overall, Josephs made 24 Bafana Bafana caps and retired in 2014 after being singled out by then Sports Minister Fikile Mbabula following the team's exit in the Chan tournament on home soil.

But before the 2014 incident, the Mitchell's Plain shot-stopper had already called it quits on the international stage - but decided to come out of retirement after being asked by Gordon Igesund.

His international career highlight would surely be representing in the 2010 Fifa World Cup tournament on home soil.

Josephs played two matches - one as a substitute following Itumeleng Khune's red card against and a start in Bafana Bafana's 2-1 win over .

PSL's longest-serving player

Players have come and gone, including those who started football with him and those who turned professional after him.

No any other player has been in the PSL for this long; especially considering that some players left the country for Europe and came back to the PSL, including the likes of Siyabonga Nomvethe.

And this is something that should be celebrated because on average, professional footballers last for 10 to 15 at the top level.

Happy 40th birthday Slim Kat!