Moeketsi Makhanya: Swallows FC beat Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to highly-rated striker

The dreadlocked marksman will campaign in the PSL next season after his impressive debut campaign in the NFD where he scored 12 goals in 23 starts

Swallows FC have beaten both and to the signature of JDR Stars striker Moeketsi Makhanya.

Makhanya was heavily linked with the two Soweto giants soon after bursting into the professional scene with Stars at the start of the 2019-20 season.

He was scoring goals for fun in the National First Division (NFD) at the time, and he's highly-rated among the football fans who follow his career.

The Dube Birds announced Makhanya's arrival on their social media platforms on Sunday afternoon.

has secured the signature of Striker/Winger Moeketsi Makhanya

Welcome to the Nest.#SwallowsFC#TheBirdsAreBack pic.twitter.com/dNkDzVtioi — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) September 20, 2020

Makhanya becomes Swallows' second major signing after the club earlier on Sunday unveiled former Orlando Pirates midfielder Musa Nyatama.

The dreadlocked marksman brings in a lot of quality in the Swallows team after proving too much to handle for opposition defenders in his first season in the NFD.

He scored 12 goals in 23 league starts for the Tshwane-based outfit, finishing the campaign as second-joint top goalscorer behind Cape Town marksman Abednego Mosiatlhaga.

What makes him an asset to Swallows is his versatility as he can also play as a winger - both on the right and left-hand sides of the pitch.

Makhanya will be expected to form a deadly partnership with Swallows' top goalscorer Kagiso Malinga next season.

Malinga found the back of the net 12 times in 24 league matches for the Brandon Truter's side; the same number of goals as Makhanya.

His goals were instrumental in Swallows beating Ajax to automatic promotion despite at one point finding themselves seven points behind in the title race.

Swallows are expected to sign more players in an attempt to bolster their squad for what will be their return season to the elite league for the first time in over five seasons.

There are several players that could also remain at Swallows for the upcoming season, especially those who were on loan from Amakhosi.

Itumeleng Shopane, Given Thibedi, Sizwe Twala and Ayanda Rorwana all belong to the Glamour Boys but Swallows have the intention to keep them.