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Uncertainty surrounds Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes's future at Manchester United at present, with several factors that could affect the player's path with the club. Milan, for their part, are monitoring the situation closely in the hope of seizing any opportunity to sign him, particularly as the team's coach, Ruben Amorim, is considering the possibility of working with his compatriot again.

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Portuguese newspaper "Record" reports that Milan have made experienced signings their top priority. They want players who can shoulder responsibility and lead in the dressing room. The club are also hunting for a successor to Croatia's Luka Modric in midfield, and Fernandes fits the bill.

He's 32, but the Manchester United midfielder still has years left in his career, and he's open to a return to Italian football. Fernandes spent much of his early career in Italy, turning out for Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria.

The chance to work under Amorim again could tempt him further. Milan, though, will need to find the right formula to get a deal done.

The Manchester United captain's contract expires at the end of the current season. United hold a unilateral option to extend it by a further season, and the deal includes a release clause worth 65 million euros.

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Reports in England suggest United may not simply trigger the extension, as they look to cut their wage bill. Fernandes had already turned down two offers to renew his contract , and talks between the two sides have now stalled, leaving his future wide open.

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Closer to home, Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino could be a key factor in the player's decision , having taken charge of Manchester United to begin a new era. How big a role he gives Fernandes, how much he relies on him and whether results go well or badly could all decide the Red Devils captain's next move.

Amorim, meanwhile, continues to keep tabs on Fernandes. Milan believe they may get a chance to strike in the upcoming summer transfer window, hoping to land a player with the experience, technical ability and leadership qualities the club are looking for.

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Bruno has made 341 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 113 goals, and won the League Cup in the 2022-2023 season and the FA Cup in the 2023-2024 season with the Red Devils.

Milan have another name on their list, according to "Football Italia", which says Scotland's Scott McTominay is also on their radar. His Napoli contract runs until the summer of 2028 and the two sides have yet to agree a renewal. The former Manchester United midfielder wants 7 million euros a year, a figure the Italian club are refusing.