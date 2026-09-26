Modric, record goal for Croatia: standing ovation in Prague for the AC Milan midfielder

Luka Modric produced another night to frame in a champion's career. A doubt until yesterday because of a fever, he even missed the pre-match press conference. This evening, though, he became the oldest goalscorer in the history of Croatia, putting them ahead with a right-footed strike across goal from the edge of the box.





DECISIVE - The AC Milan midfielder was decisive at the highest level even at 41. In the 76th minute he went off to a standingovation from the whole of Prague's Eden Arena, with Croatia winning 2-1 in the Czech Republic, thanks to Pasalic's goal from a Perisic assist.

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Serie A had a big say in Czechia-Croatia 1-2 this evening. As well as Modric, Mario Pasalic got on the scoresheet with the winner from a Perisic assist.