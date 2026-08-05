Luka Modric has hailed his decision to stay at Milan for another season, though the Croatia star admits last season's disappointing finish still stings.

Milan announced Modric's renewal last July, tying the 40-year-old to a deal that now runs until the summer of 2027.

Speaking to Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Modric said: "I am very happy to continue because I enjoyed last year, but unfortunately we did not end the season well and we did not achieve our minimum objective, which was qualifying for the Champions League, and that was a little frustrating."

He added: "The club and the fans showed me a lot of affection, and they were supportive of me in every way, and that was the main reason for me staying. The club also showed its strong desire for me to stay, and that was wonderful. I still feel the same passion and desire as before, and I intend to keep enjoying playing football."

The Croatian went on: "The idea of staying another year had always crossed my mind. I could have signed the contract in December, but I did not because I wanted to listen to my body: I needed to understand my condition, and whether I still had the same enthusiasm, desire and passion to keep playing. This was the most important thing, and in the end the answers came as I expected: I am still in good shape, I am still passionate, and I have everything I need to move forward."

Explaining his choice, he said: "When I saw that the management still wanted me to stay, I did not have many doubts. Because what Milan showed me last year, during the World Cup and after it, is everything any footballer could wish for: trust and affection."

He continued: "When I first came here, I said I wanted to win with Milan, and that is still my dream: I want to win titles wearing the Rossoneri shirt. We will see whether that includes the Serie A title or another title, but my dream has not changed."

His parting words left no doubt: "That is why I came here. Not for entertainment or to pass the time. I leave with my dream and my goal clearly set before my eyes."



