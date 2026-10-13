Swansea City are looking to shed their image as a modest side and rediscover their shine, in a transformation driven to a large extent by Croatian star Luka Modric.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", the former Real Madrid man, now at Milan, handed the project a huge boost when he joined the club as an investor and part-owner in April 2025. "This is a very exciting opportunity," he said. "Swansea have a firmly established identity, wonderful fans and the ambition to compete at the highest levels. As an elite player, I believe I am capable of offering my experience to the club. My aim is to contribute positively to the club's growth and help build a promising future."

Memories of the Spanish Swansea haven't faded. The team spent seven straight seasons in the Premier League between 2011 and 2018 and lifted the English League Cup in 2012-2013 under Michael Laudrup, with Michu, Rangel, Chico Flores and Pablo Hernandez on the pitch.

Now the Welsh club look to be on the right track to recover those glories. They top the Championship after collecting 20 points in the first nine rounds, two clear of Middlesbrough, four ahead of West Ham and Stoke City, and six ahead of Wolverhampton, Queens Park Rangers, Birmingham City, Millwall, West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City. It is the club's best start in the league since the adoption of the three-points-for-a-win system.

Another turning point arrived less than a year ago, when Vitor Matos took over the technical leadership in late November 2025.

Klopp's former assistant at Liverpool inherited a side sitting 20th, just four points clear of the relegation zone, and took them to an 11th-place finish, 17 points clear of trouble.

That progress came gradually, with no radical changes. After renewing his contract until 2030, Matos said he had sensed the strength of the relationship between Swansea City and their fans and the community around the club from the moment he walked in. "We laid good foundations last season, but now we have to look ahead, and keep working hard and developing," he added.

The academy hasn't been neglected either. Swansea played a pre-season match with a starting line-up featuring 10 graduates of their own youth system, while a carefully considered transfer policy has begun to bear fruit. They kept sharpshooter striker Zan Vipotnik and spent 26.6 million euros on Joseph Oboku, Mousa Yu, Elijah Just, Steven Ostaqio and Steven Welsh, adding Jeremy Monga, Jenson Seelt and Tiago Parente on loan.

All of it reflects a commitment to the "Swanselona" philosophy established by Roberto Martinez, Brendan Rodgers and Michael Laudrup. Matos, who won the Championship Manager of the Month award for August, can boast the side that passes the ball more than anyone with 4,845 passes, and ranks second for possession with 59.4%.

Sixth on the list of highest scorers with 15 goals, they sit fourth for shots with 48.

Their strength isn't confined to the attacking side. Swansea have conceded fewer goals than anyone, with their net breached just seven times, and they top the clean sheet charts with four.

That high defensive line has proved effective. Only Bolton have bettered them with the offside trap, catching opponents out 46 times to Swansea's 37.

So the dreams of a return to the forefront are alive again, built on technical development, impressive results and a project with Luka Modric behind it.



