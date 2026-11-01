Modric after the derby: no time to complain, and this is what must be done to win titles

Luka Modric hailed Milan's display in their 3-1 win over rivals Inter in the Derby of Anger, reckoning the team might just have produced their best performance of the season. He urged his teammates to keep it up if they want to stay in the Serie A title race.

Milan were superb at the San Siro. They raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening ten minutes through Christian Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot, before Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back for Inter with a header. Diego Moreira then restored the two-goal cushion with a stunning free kick before the break.

Speaking to CBS Sports afterwards, Modric could not hide his delight at the win and the manner of it, with the team having needed a strong response to their midweek slip against Bologna.

Read also: Video: a beginning from another era: Milan recalls the memory of the 1949 derby

"It is a stunning victory and a wonderful performance," the Croatian midfielder told the Goal website. "From the first minute, I think it was perhaps our best match this season. We deserved the win overall, and we are very happy after the disappointing result against Bologna."

Asked about his role in helping the youngsters through a tough week, Modric pointed to the relentless schedule. "You have to be positive," he said. "You cannot complain too much about the last match, because you know that the next match comes quickly."

Milan are still bedding in new tactical ideas, Modric explained, and that can bring swings in both performance and results. He warned, though, against throwing away points if the team are serious about silverware.

"We are developing as a team, and there are new ideas in the way of playing," he added. "Sometimes there will be ups and downs, but we have to try to reduce these bad periods as much as possible if we want to win titles."

The San Siro crowd earned his praise too. The backing was there from the warm-up, he said: "Tonight, from the warm-up, the fans were wonderful, and this kind of atmosphere helps you achieve more victories."

Victory took Milan to 21 points after 10 rounds, lifting them to fourth and cutting the gap to leaders Inter and Lazio to four points.

Now Ruben Amorim's side want to ride the momentum. They host Hungary's Ferencvaros in the Europa League next, chasing another win in front of their own fans.

Read also: Mourinho returns to the Racing stadium after 15 years: everything has changed except Barcelona's flag!