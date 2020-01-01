Modise - Who is newly promoted Mamelodi Sundowns starlet?

Goal profiles the gifted youngster, who will be looking to establish himself under Mosimane

youth international Malebogo Modise is the latest player to join ' first team.

The 21-year-old player was promoted from the Tshwane giants' reserve team as Pitso Mosimane's side strengthened his squad.

Goal profiles Modise, who will be looking to establish himself under Mosimane:

More teams

Who is Malebogo Modise?

Modise was born in the capital city of the North West Province, Mafikeng on 06 February 1999.

Nicknamed 'Bale', Modise moved to Gauteng after he caught the eye of the Sundowns scouts and he joined the club's academy.

Bale's exploits in the Masandawana youth team caught the eye of then-South Africa under-17 head coach Molefi Ntseki.

Modise, whose middle name is Gadinkame, was part of the South Africa squad that competed in the 2015 U17 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals and he was promoted to the Sundowns reserve team.



Having made 10 appearances for the South Africa under-17 side, the left-footed player played for his country at the Under-20 Afcon and Fifa U20 World Cup finals in 2019.

At this point, Modise had been loaned out to Sundowns' feeder team, M Tigers, who are campaigning in the ABC Motsepe League (Gauteng).

In 2017, the promising player was included in the South Africa squad which competed in the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers against Botswana.

Bale was then recalled by Sundowns this season and he rejoined the club's reserve team which competes in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC), until he was promoted to the first team last week.

What To Expect From Him?

Modise is a left-sided player, who can operate as a left-back and left-winger hence he was been nicknamed, Bale.

Just like the captain and star Gareth Bale, Modise started out as a left-back before moving into the left-wing position.



Modise competed with current full-back Reeve Frosler in the left-back position during their time together in the national under-17 team.

The duo was also teammates in the national under-20 team, but Frosler shifted to the right-back position and Modise competed for the left-back spot.



Blessed with blistering speed like Bale, Modise has since been used as a winger in the national under-20 team and Sundowns reserve team.

Will He Play?

Modise's versatility might just work in his favour as he looks to break into Sundowns' starting line-up when the current season resumes next month.

Article continues below

Bale will offer competition to the likes Tebogo Langerman and Lyle Lakay in the left-back spot.

While also competing in the left-wing position which is usually occupied by one of the team's key players' Themba Zwane, who has kept fellow left-winger Aubrey Ngoma on the bench



Competition in the wing positions is stiff at the reigning champions with the likes Anthony Laffor and Phamakani Mahlambi able to play on the left or right sides of the pitch.

Modise is most likely to be considered by Mosimane when experienced players are unavailable due to suspension or injury.



The talented player will have to wait patiently for his chance in the star-studded Sundowns line-up and make sure that he grabs his opportunity with both hands.