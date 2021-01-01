Modise: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are both 'under pressure' to win

The match in Soweto comes just two weeks after Masandawana thrashed the Buccaneers 4-1 in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final tie at Loftus Versfeld

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teko Modise believes both of his former clubs will be highly motivated when they meet at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a league encounter.

Having beaten Pirates so emphatically recently, Masandawana were looking well-placed for a domestic double of the Nedbank Cup and league title.

But they’ve since been eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by TTM, while some poor results in the league have seen them being overtaken at the summit, following AmaZulu’s 1-0 win over Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Bucs meanwhile will still be stinging from the cup loss, according to Modise. And commenting in his role as a SuperSport TV presenter, he’s expecting the match to live up to its billing.

"When you think of these big teams you think of that goal from Hlompho Kekana at Orlando Stadium,” Modise said in reference to Kekana’s long-range shot from the halfway line which beat Wayne Sandilands in a 3-1 win for the Brazilians in November 2017.

"You know, there's always some memories which comes from Orlando Stadium, especially with this type of fixture. So I'm expecting fireworks because now the pressure is on Sundowns.

"And also for Orlando Pirates as well - the wounds are still fresh from that [defeat] in the cup, so they also want to banish those wounds and bring a victory, especially to the fans.

"And also put themselves in a better position on the log. What AmaZulu are doing now is [giving belief] to more teams that are chasing."

Like Sundowns, Pirates have played 23 league games. AmaZulu, top with 50 points, have played 26 matches.

Bucs are trailing Usuthu by 11 points, and so a win against Masandawana would close that gap to eight points, and with two games still in hand, they may then be in with an outside chance at the title themselves.

Sundowns, chasing a fourth consecutive league title and an 11th in total in the PSL era, will move to 51 points if they win in Soweto on Sunday.