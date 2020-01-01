Modise reveals how Josephs helped him play his best football at Orlando Pirates

Former midfielder Teko Modise has disclosed how Moeneeb Josephs helped him play his best football.

The duo were teammates at Bucs between 2008 and 2010 and it was a period when Modise was considered the best player in the country.

Modise, who was named Footballer of the Season in 2008 and 2009, explained he benefitted from Josephs’ winning mentality.

“I had so much joy playing with Moeneeb,” Modise was quoted as saying on Far Post.

“I remember the second time when I won the Footballer of the Year, I had a better understanding with Moeneeb.”

Known for his ability to kick with both feet and distribute the ball comfortably, Josephs was considered one of the best goalkeepers in the country during his time with Pirates.

Nicknamed the General, Modise was unstoppable playing on the left side of the Pirates’ midfield and Josephs was able to distribute the ball well in order to set up the team's quick counter-attacks.

This was during the 2008/09 campaign when Pirates narrowly missed out on the PSL title as they finished the season level on points with SuperSport United.

The General's former club, SuperSport had a greater goal difference with 23 goals over Pirates’ 17 goals and Matsatsantsa were crowned champions.

“He would tell me what he would do with counter-attacks, where exactly he would put the ball. We had that kind of connection and it became easier for me,” Modise added.

Modise, 37, hung up his boots at the end of last season having left Pirates for midway through the 2010/11 campaign.

The former Bafana Bafana international indicated Josephs was a “breath of fresh air” in the Buccaneers' dressing room.

“He is such a positive character. He is just a bubbly guy," Modise concluded.

Soon after Modise had left the club, Josephs and Pirates enjoyed a lot of success with the former Cape Town shot-stopper playing a key role in helping the Soweto giants win major trophies.

Nicknamed Slim Kat, Josephs helped the Buccaneers become the first club since the inception of the PSL in 1996 to have won three major trophies in a single season back-to-back.

Slim Kat moved to in 2012 and he helped the Braamfontein-based side clinch the PSL title, MTN8 Cup and Telkom Knockout Cup.

The 39-year-old is currently on the books of FC where he is serving as a third-choice goalkeeper and assistant coach, and he is said to be considering retirement.