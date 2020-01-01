Modise: Mamelodi Sundowns announce yet another signing

The Brazilians have added another player to their ranks, this time from their youth structures

have announced the signing of Malebogo Modise from their academy structures.

According to the club, Modise has penned a five-year deal with the first team after spending six years with the development.

"Youngster Malebogo Modise, who has been part of the Mamelodi Sundowns Academy structures for six years has been promoted to the senior team. The versatile defender has signed a five-year deal after being one of the standout players in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge," reads a statement on the Sundowns website.

Modise is a utility defender who shone for the Brazilians MultiChoice Diski Challenge team over the past few seasons.

Born in Mahikeng, North West, Modise represented at the U17 and U20 levels and twice featured at the U20 Fifa World Cup.

The 21-year-old also won a cap with Bafana Bafana albeit in the Chan tournament.

Sundowns revealed Modise is currently in camp with the rest of the first team in his home province in Rustenburg.

"He is young and has height with a quality left foot," Mosimane told the club's website.

"He fits the characteristics of our wingbacks as he can attack and defend. He has been part of the junior national team and it is the right time to have him over. We can proudly say we are producing players from our youth system," concluded Mosimane.

Modise will be registered with the for the 2020-21 season and that's when he will be eligible to play for the first team.

The lanky player joins a long list of players who were promoted from within the club's youth structures.

Those players include Percy Tau, Promise Mkhuma, Keletso Makgalwa, Sphelele Mkhulise, Motjeka Madisha, Nicholus Lukhubeni and Harold Majadibodu among others.

