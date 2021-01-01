Modise identifies where Kaizer Chiefs got the upper-hand over Orlando Pirates

The victory on Sunday took the Glamour Boys up to ninth spot on the table on 23 points, three points behind both TS Galaxy and Cape Town City

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Teko Modise admires the way Kaizer Chiefs were able to stifle Orlando Pirates’ attacking threat in the Soweto derby on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Pirates had been looking fluent in attack, with the likes of Deon Hotto, Vincent Pule, Linda Mntambo, Fortune Makaringe and Kabelo Dlamini linking up effectively.

Chiefs meanwhile, had won only one of their last 11 games in all competitions and were worried about losing to their old foes for a fourth time this season.

However, Amakhosi worked hard to close down spaces and won the game 1-0 through Samir Nurkovic’s 54th-minute overhead kick.

“You are coming into this game, you have got players who are on form,” Modise, the former Bafana and Pirates midfielder said in the post-match discussion in the SuperSport TV studio. “At Kaizer Chiefs it's difficult to single out a player that is very on form. With Orlando Pirates you do have a couple of players who are really doing well.

"So, therefore Orlando Pirates were looking stronger than Kaizer Chiefs and you expect them to come in and win the game,” Modise continued, "but then [Pirates] played a different game altogether.

"The same players that you expected to see on the pitch, they played differently. Their pace was very slow, but also, Chiefs denied them the space.”

In central midfield, the likes of Njabulo Blom, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Bernard Parker worked hard to make things difficult for Pirates, while the defensive unit of Siyabonga Ngezana, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho and Reeve Frosler all had excellent games.

“Looking at today’s game, Orlando Pirates need to ask, ‘what is it we have to do when teams are denying us space...we need to be able to learn how to penetrate’,” Modise pointed out. “You need the players to be better.

"The second half was better, they tried to create chances through the midfield, but defensively Chiefs were solid.”

Following the international break, Amakhosi will return to action on April 3, with a Caf Champions League Group C game against Wydad Casablanca at the FNB Stadium where they will be looking to try an avenge the 4-0 defeat they suffered to the Morocco side in a match played in Tanzania back in February.