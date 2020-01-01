Modise feels Shalulile 'hasn't reached his peak' at Mamelodi Sundowns

The Namibian international could have helped the Tshwane giants claim three rather than one point had he been more clinical in Pietermaritzburg

Former midfielder Teko Modise thinks that Masandawana marksman Peter Shalulile is only starting to reach his full potential with the Brazilians.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, considering that the Namibian has made a pretty bright start to his career at Sundowns after moving from .

In a Sundowns side with huge competition for places in the starting line-up, Shalulile has made the starting XI in all six league games and has struck three goals and two assists. He now has a deadly partnership with the likes of Kermit Erasmus and Themba Zwane.

Shalulile, 27, did, however, pass up on two great opportunities to score against on Saturday night in a match which ended 1-1 at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

"It was two clear chances that he missed," Modise said after the game in his role as a SuperSport TV analyst. "And you can tell that it's lack of confidence or something that is going on. I've always said that Shalulile hasn't reached his peak, like at Highlands Park last season.

"But then again, also give credit to Maritzburg, they worked very hard," Modise added.



Last season Shalulile scored 16 league goals and three in the cup for Highlands Park.

The Pretoria team will be without one of their co-coaches, Manqoba Mngqithi for the next two matches after he was red-carded with 12 minutes to play in Pietermaritzburg.

Modise believes it was a case of frustration but does not think it will be much of a setback, taking into account the club's strong technical team.

"I don't think it will affect them much because you still have Steve Komphela, Rhulani Mokwena, to take over the reins," the former Sundowns, and Bafana Bafana midfielder stated.

"This is some of the things you don't want to see for a big team like Mamelodi Sundowns. Yes, it was a type of frustration because the game wasn't going their way," Modise continued.

"And also it comes with not converting the chances. Because if you convert the chances, you manage the game well, the emotions become lower and you look at the game differently.

"I think it was one of those situations where maybe Manqoba thought the decision was supposed to be given the other way and it wasn't."