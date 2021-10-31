Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana maestro Teko Modise was sympathetic towards Cape Town City’s Mpho Makola when he was sent off after his side lost on penalties to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

With the final locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes, the Citizens lost 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out after Sundowns keeper Denis Onyango sensationally made five saves.

The Cape side had already played most of the second half of extra time with 10 men after Nathan Fasika was sent off having collected his second yellow card of the match following a foul on Andile Jali in the 108th minute.

There was then controversy after Onyango had made his game-winning save on Thamsanqa Mkhize’s spot-kick, as it looked as if the Ugandan may have moved off his line before the ball had been kicked.

Makola’s protests over the incident saw him red-carded by referee Thando Ndzandzeka.

“After losing a game like this, you’ve worked so hard and prepared for it,” Modise commented in the SuperSport TV studio.

“And at the end of the day you feel like the referee or the second official are the ones who are deciding who gets to win. So sometimes it’s very painful and for players also, they are very emotional about it.

“With Makola [the red card] that was very unnecessary, but also, football is all about emotions and I understand how he feels,” added the former Cape Town City, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates playmaker.

Fellow TV pundit Amanda Dlamini was of the opinion that Mkhize’s penalty should have been retaken.

“And previously against Kaizer Chiefs as well, this was the topic of conversation, penalties,” she said in reference to Sundowns’ penalty shoot-out over Kaizer Chiefs in the opening round of the competition (Kennedy Mweene was in goal that day for the Brazilians).

“And unfortunately yet again the assistants couldn’t call that one,” said the ex-Banyana Banyana striker.

“And unfortunately we all can see, Onyango did move a bit early before that ball was kicked. So then of course tempers are flaring, players are not holding their nerve.

“And of course, Makola on the wrong end of the cards and getting a red card which I felt was very unnecessary.”