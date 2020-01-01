Modiba: SuperSport United winger signs contract extension

The left-footer was recently wanted by neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns but Matsatsantsa successfully managed to keep him at the club

Winger Aubrey Modiba has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with SuperSport United.

The club took to its social media platforms to announce the news, saying Modiba will remain at the club until at least June 2024.

SuperSport United is pleased to announce that Aubrey Modiba has signed a four-and a half-year extension which will see him at the club till 2024 ✍🏾⚽️#ForTheBadge pic.twitter.com/ErlmkhDaD8 — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) February 10, 2020

Modiba was recently on the radar of but their bid for the player was turned down by SuperSport United.

The 24-year-old has been with the Tshwane giants for almost four years now.

He joined SuperSport from the Ke Yona team in 2016 and went on to cement his place in the team under various managers.

Modiba becomes the second high-profile player to sign a new long-term deal at the club after Ronwen Williams extended his stay in January.

After spending the better part of his career as a left-back, Modiba was given a more attacking role over a year ago.

He continues to shine in that left-wing position for the club - creating and scoring goals for Kaitano Tembo's team.

This season, Modiba has scored four times and assisted in a further four in the 16 matches he has played for the Tshwane-based outfit.