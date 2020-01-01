Modiba: SuperSport United will give Mamelodi Sundowns target our blessing - Tembo

The Matsatsantsa boss admits it will be sad to lose the winger as he is heavily linked with a move to Masandawana

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says he understands why Aubrey Modiba is a wanted player, explaining that he will give the Bafana Bafana winger his blessings should he join .

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions for some time and Tembo heaped praise on the winger's attitude, saying he never gave him problems.

Moreover, although the MTN8 winner is aware that players come and go, he admitted losing the Limpopo-born player will be a bitter pill to swallow.

“It has to do with our situation in the club and if you look at a player like Aubrey, a lot of clubs have been after him,” Tembo told Phakaaathi.

“And it is no surprise because he is a player with a lot of quality and we also have to balance the books as well and you cannot deny him that opportunity to further his career, we will always try to support him.

“If it happens we will gladly accept that and he will go with our blessing because he is a really good player and he has done well for us and he has never given us any problems.”

Fresh from a 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein on Sunday evening, the Tshwane giants’ mentor credited ‘Postman’ for his qualities as a versatile campaigner.

“I have always been happy to play with him, he is a quality player who gives you options going forward, he gives you goals, he creates goals, he is good with set-plays.,” he added.

“It will be sad to lose him but at the same time we have to start to think ahead and he has to think about his future as well. It is football, players come and go.”

The former Nedbank Ke Yona talent search product has recently been linked with a switch to Chloorkop, with Goal having reported that Sundowns have tabled a fresh offer for the left-footer and that the two teams decided to put the talks on hold until later this year.

Meanwhile, club CEO Stanley Matthews was also quoted in the media confirming that there’s a big chance Modiba could play under coach Pito Mosimane next season.