Modiba: SuperSport United open to selling former Mamelodi Sundowns target - Matthews

The Matsatsantsa boss has disclosed that there is still interest in the gifted left-footed player's services

SuperSport United are open to selling one of their key players, Aubrey Modiba.

The Bafana Bafana international was heavily linked with SuperSport's Tshwane rivals, during the January 2020 transfer window.

However, Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed that they had cooled off their interest in the player shortly before Modiba signed a new deal with Matsatsantsa last February.

Prior to that, SuperSport's chief executive officer Stanley Matthews had made it clear that the defender-come-midfielder was not for sale.

The three-time Premier Soccer League ( ) champions seem to have softened their stance about losing the highly-rated player.

“Aubrey has a buyout clause. If somebody comes and meets the requirements they will own Aubrey Modiba,” Matthews told IOL.

Modiba scored in the team's last match which was the 2-0 victory over in a PSL clash at Makhulong Stadium on March 8.

The current season was then suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthews suggested that there may have some enquiries about Modiba, whose new deal with the club will expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

“If they want the player they will come and get him. I am ready for that and they know the price, so there’s nothing to discuss," he added.

“Even after I renewed his contract, there’s still interest in Modiba. I renewed Jeremy Brockie’s contract and the interest got higher. Renewing doesn’t mean anything."

Modiba has confirmed Sundowns' interest in his services earlier this season, but he made it known that he was happy at SuperSport at the time.

The former under-23 international, who can operate as a left-back and left-winger, has netted five goals in 14 league appearances for Matsatsantsa this season.

The man also known as Postman helped coach Kaitano Tembo's side clinch the 2019 MTN8 having started three matches in the competition.

Since joining the Tshwane giants from in 2016, Modiba has lifted two MTN8 trophies and Nedbank Cup.

Postman also helped SuperSport reach the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup final where they were narrowly defeated by DR Congolese giants .

He made 12 appearances in the second-tier competition of African club football and scored once in the process.