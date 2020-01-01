Modiba: SuperSport United announce midfielder's move to Mamelodi Sundowns

The 24-year-old had been on the radar of the Brazilians for quite some time and the two parties have finally agreed to a deal

SuperSport United have announced the transfer of Aubrey Modiba to .

The Tshwane-based outfit took to their social media to confirm the news, saying the move is effective immediately.

"SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed terms for the permanent move of Bafana Bafana midfielder Aubrey Modiba with immediate effect," said SuperSport United in a statement.

CEO Stanley Matthews said the reason they let go of Modiba is that they couldn't come closer to matching what Sundowns will be offering the player in terms of the salary package.

"Sundowns have been pursuing Aubrey for a long time and the reality is we cannot come anywhere close to what is available to him," said Matthews.

Matthews has no doubts that the 24-year-old utility has a bright future ahead of himself after giving his all during his four-year stay with Matsatsantsa.

"He has been a fantastic player for us on the pitch, a wonderful young man off the field, of whom we are very proud and we wish him every success in the future - a future which looks very bright indeed," concluded Matthews.

