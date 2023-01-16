Modiba reveals Mamelodi Sundowns' worry ahead of SuperSport United PSL date

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba insists the Brazilians have to be at their best to avoid SuperSport United completing a PSL double over them.

Modiba wary of SuperSport threat

Brazilians lost the reverse fixture

Modiba on what Masandawana should do to avoid loss

WHAT HAPPENED: The experienced Sundowns defender is wary of SuperSport ahead of their South African top-flight fixture on Monday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Matsatsantsa claimed a 2-1 win in the previous meeting, which is one of the two losses the defending PSL champions have suffered in the ongoing campaign.

The Bafana Bafana star insists Downs have to give their best to avoid a double against their opponent.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You don’t want any team to put a double over you and that’s a conversation we have been having," Modiba told Sowetan.

"They have been doing well under coach Gavin [Hunt} and they are a very tough team to play against. They put balls in the box, so we need to defend well.

"I think they have a well-balanced team and we have to apply ourselves well on the day and make sure they don’t do a double on us."

Backpagepix

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have won their last 10 PSL games and SuperSport will be aiming at ending that run and boost their chances of a top-two finish to play in the Caf Champions League next season.

Currently, the Swanky Boys are 13 points behind the Brazilians who enjoy a healthy lead on top of the table.

Rhulani Mokwena's team have 40 points from 16 games, 11 more than second-placed Richards Bay.

WHAT NEXT: After Monday's game, Mamelodi will start preparations to play Kaizer Chiefs away while SuperSport will turn their attention to Richards Bay.