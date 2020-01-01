Modiba may have just played his final game for SuperSport United

The 24-year-old will play no further part in any of Matsatsantsa's remaining two matches after being granted permission to leave the bio-bubble

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has confirmed that Aubrey Modiba will miss the team's final two matches of the season.

According to Tembo, Modiba has already left the club in the bio-bubble to attend to the birth of his child.

His absence may disrupt Matsatsantsa's plans to finish third on the log after falling behind in the title race last weekend.

"Just to let you know, Aubrey Modiba has left the bubble he had to attend to the birth of his child. His girlfriend gave birth this morning so he is out of the bubble," Tembo confirmed to the media.

The 24-year-old featured in the 2-1 loss to last weekend and it may have well been his final game for Matsatsantsa.

This because are serious about acquiring his services for the new season.

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews recently confirmed that Sundowns had tabled a lucrative offer for Modiba but the two sides will further discuss the deal at the end of the season.

In January this year, Modiba came close to signing for the Brazilians but the deal failed to materialise after SuperSport United changed their minds about selling him.

Matthews revealed soon afterwards that the failed move hurt Modiba because he was already looking forward to playing his football at Sundowns.

He was then handed a new four-year deal by SuperSport United in an attempt to tie him down and increase his release clause.

This means Sundowns will have to trigger the clause for them to land him from their neighbours.

Modiba has been one of Matsatsantsa's outstanding players over the past four seasons.

What makes him an asset to any team is his versatility as he can both as a left-back and a left-winger.

This season, Modiba showed no signs of slowing down as he has contributed five goals and four assists in 23 league matches.

Overall, Modiba has made 153 appearances across all competitions for the Tshwane giants since his arrival in 2016.

He has scored 21 goals and registered 24 assists for the club.

Modiba is also a full international with seven senior national team caps to his name.