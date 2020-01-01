Modiba: Mamelodi Sundowns make fresh bid for SuperSport United winger

The Brazilians haven't given up on signing the Polokwane-born attacker but negotiations are on hold for now

Goal can confirm that have made contact with SuperSport United over the availability of Aubrey Modiba for next season.

According to a source close to the player, there have already been talks between the two teams behind the scenes.

However, Matsatsantsa requested to put the discussion on hold and requested to be given enough time and space to deal with club affairs.

"They back for Aubrey and the two clubs have already re-opened talks for next season," the source told Goal.

"But it's SuperSport who asked to be given some space to deal with other things within the club.

"Sundowns are serious about signing Aubrey, and we already know that his current club is open to selling him."

The Brazilians have been warned that they will have to dig deep into their pockets to land Modiba's signature, especially after he recently renewed his contract with Matsatsantsa.

The left-footer signed a four-year deal with the Tshwane outfit in February as SuperSport wanted to fend off interest from their crosstown rivals.

"So, the deal is back on the table but Aubrey won't come cheap," concluded the source.

In January, Sundowns failed in their attempts to lure Modiba to Chloorkop after their bid was rejected by Matsatsantsa, who said the international was part of their plans for the future.

At one stage, SuperSport said Modiba or any of their younger players would only be released to join teams abroad.

In June, SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews was quoted as saying the club was open to selling Modiba to try and balance their financial books which were affected negatively by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, he made it clear that whoever wants to sign Modiba would have to be willing to meet their demands and trigger the buy-out clause inserted when the player signed the new deal.

Modiba, 24, has been with Matsatsantsa for the past four seasons following his arrival from the amateur ranks.

He's a product of the Nedbank Ke Yona search and was given a chance by a group of coaches that included Shakes Mashaba, Khabo Zondo and Mike Mangena.