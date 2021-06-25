Modiba: Defender explains Mamelodi Sundowns struggle and resurgence

The former SuperSport United star won his first league medal after joining the Brazilians, where he initially struggled

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba has explained how he bounced back at the Premier Socer League side after a slow start at his new club.

Modiba made 30 appearances across all competitions for the Brazilians, despite not getting a dream start after joining from SuperSport United at the start of the season, and has credited a strong mentality and the coaches' encouragement for settling down thereafter.

The 25-year-old defender worked under coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela at the Pretoria club.

"I had ups and downs. Everyone knows that I didn’t start well. But I had a strong mentality for me to bounce back because from where I was [at SuperSport], I was playing regularly and to go to another team where you don’t play [it was frustrating]," Modiba said as was quoted by Sowetan Live.

"I think my confidence was low at the beginning because I was in a new environment. I was more in my shell, and the coaches used to motivate me to come out of my shell because they knew the potential that I have.

"They kept on pushing me and one of the things was hard work. I needed to work harder so that I could be able to compete. I did that.

"I think the coaches played a role in me coming out of my shell and [being] able to perform. They said to me [that] they know what I can do and I must just play without fear and I will get my confidence back."

Modiba also mentioned stiff competition as one of the reasons that delayed his progress with the Brazilians: "But the reason was that the players were doing well and I waited for my chance to be able to grab it. I think towards the end of the season, I was myself.

"I was able to help the team as much as I could so they could win the league and I’m happy to win my first medal in the premiership."



Modiba remains the latest player to switch loyalty from SuperSport United to Mamelodi Sundowns and his transfer is understood to have cost around R12 million.