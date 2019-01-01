Modiba could move abroad after talks with SuperSport United

The 24-year-old has been with the Tshwane outfit for over three seasons but he's reportedly considering his future ahead of next season

SuperSport United could lose utility player Aubrey Modiba for free at the end of the 2019/20 season if the two parties don't reach an agreement.

According to Timeslive, Matsatsantsa have already been in talks with Modiba over a new deal but common ground is yet to be reached and therefore the player could be lost to the club as he's unlikely to sign on the dotted line.

Modiba will be eligible to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice in January, meaning SuperSport United will have to move swiftly before the mid-season transfer window opens.

The international's agent, Glyn Binkin, revealed his client has a couple of options but said the player's priority is the Tshwane giants.

"We have a couple of options but we'll see. His priority at the moment is SuperSport," Binkin told the publication.

He also confirmed discussions between the player's camp and SuperSport over the last few months.

"We have been speaking with SuperSport for a number of months now so we'll see what happens," he added.

Article continues below

Modiba was wanted by at the start of the season but SuperSport stood their ground and decided not to sell to their neighbours.

Binkin confirmed several clubs are keen on Modiba, including those from overseas but he reiterated it would be premature to predict what will happen in the next few weeks.

"Many clubs are interested in him. There has been some interest overseas. So, we'll see. At this point it would be a bit premature to discuss what will happen," said Binkin.