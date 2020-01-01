Mobbie: Stellenbosch decide against keeping Mamelodi Sundowns loanee

The 25-year-old has gone back to Chloorkop after Stellies' decision not to have him on loan

Stellebosch FC CEO Rob Benadie has confirmed Nyiko Mobbie's return to .

Mobbie was on a season-long loan deal with the Cape outfit, and according to Benadie, the club decided it was best they don't keep him because he belongs to another team.

Benadie said Stellenbosch signed Zitha Macheke as a replacement for Mobbie.

"We’ve decided to sign another right-back. So, Nyiko has returned to Sundowns. It was a one-year loan," Benadie told SowetanLIVE.

"We’ve signed Zitha Macheke from Wits... We prefer to have our players [rather] than loan players,"

The Stellenbosch boss further revealed they wanted to buy Mobbie from Sundowns but they were unable to get him, and it is for that reason they went for Macheke.

"Nyiko did very well. We would have loved to keep him but he was not available for us to purchase outright or transfer to us.

"That’s why we’ve gone for Zitha who is also an experienced player," continued Benadie.

Mobbie was signed by the Brazilians at the start of the 2019-20 season but former coach Pitso Mosimane decided it was best he got regular game time elsewhere.

This was soon after Mobbie's former team, got relegated from the elite league.

However, competition for a place in the starting line-up has gotten tougher as Sundowns currently have three right-backs in Nicholus Lukhubeni, Thapelo Morena and Anele Ngconca.

Khuliso Mudau, another right-back from Black , will also be completing his move to the Brazilians this week, and Mobbie will have to work harder to stay at the club.

The 25-year-old featured 29 times for Steve Barker's side last season - and he would hope to get more game time next season.

Meanwhile, Benadie dismissed rumours that Leletu Skelem could be on his way to , saying the speedy attacker still has a contract with Stellebosch and that the club doesn't want to lose him.

"He is still contracted for another two years with us and we don’t want to lose him. We want to have him for the future," concluded Benadie.

Skelem, 22, made 18 appearances across all competitions for Barker's side last season.