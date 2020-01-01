Mobbie & Phewa: Mamelodi Sundowns duo sent to Chippa United on loan

Two more Downs players have been loaned out to another Premier Soccer League club

have confirmed that they have signed the pair of right-back Nyiko Mobbie and midfielder Luvuyo Phewa on season-long loan deals.

The two arrive in Port Elizabeth after struggling for game time, with Mobbie making a cameo appearance in the MTN8 quarter-final against Bloemfontein while Phewa was yet to earn a single minute in Downs’ official matches this season.

Mobbie goes out on loan again after spending last season at Stellenbosch, where he was a regular.

After enjoying some playing time at Stellenbosch, where he started 26 of the 27 league appearances, the 26-year-old was expected to be retained by Downs for this season but the coaches appeared not to have him in their plans.

Phewa also goes out on loan again after being on a similar arrangement at GladAfrica Championship side Royal AM last season.

“I am excited to have both Nyiko and Luvuyo being added to our squad, where I strongly believe they will contribute massively to this team. These two youngsters fit in our set philosophy and vision for this campaign,” Chippa coach Lehlohonolo Seema said.

The Chippa coach welcomes the two players a day after also beat the transfer deadline day to sign former Chilli Boys goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

The Port Elizabeth side did not replace their former captain and Mlungisi Mazibuko, who already has one appearance this season, and is expected to step into Mothwa’s shoes while being deputised by Ayanda Mtshali.

The arrival of the Downs on-loan players appears to give the club a sense of satisfaction in their transfer business.

“Chippa United are proud to announce the signing of right-back Nyiko Mobbie and midfielder Luvuyo Phewa,” said Chippa United in a statement.

“The duo is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns for the remainder of this 202021 Premier Soccer League football season. They have both officially began training with the Chilli Boys.”

Sundowns also confirmed sending their players to the Chilli Boys.

“Mamelodi Sundowns have reached a loan agreement with Chippa United for the services of Nyiko Mobbie and Luvuyo Phewa. The Brazilians would like to wish the duo all the best in Port Elizabeth,” said Sundowns.

Not only Mobbie and Phewa were sent out on loan by Sundowns but also Phakamani Mahlambi who went to AmaZulu, as well as another midfielder Sammy Seabi, who is at Swallows FC.

Other players like defender Wayne Arendse, Tiyani Mabunda and forward Anthony Laffor were also expected to be loaned out.

At one time, it appeared almost certain that the trio was going to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on loan.